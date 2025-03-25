Markets Print 2025-03-25
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 24, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 279.83 282.02 AED 76.11 76.78
EURO 302.40 305.32 SAR 74.49 75.25
GBP 361.18 364.76 INTERBANK 280.20 280.45
JPY 1.84 1.89
