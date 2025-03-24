AIRLINK 178.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.73%)
BOP 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
HUBC 140.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
MLCF 59.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.74%)
OGDC 224.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.45%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
POWER 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PPL 187.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-1.82%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PTC 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
SYM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
TRG 70.15 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.84%)
WAVESAPP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,509 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.69%)
BR30 38,821 Decreased By -311.7 (-0.8%)
KSE100 117,855 Decreased By -587.6 (-0.5%)
KSE30 36,123 Decreased By -252.5 (-0.69%)
Mar 24, 2025
Markets

PSX sees selling pressure, KSE-100 down over 600 points

BR Web Desk Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 10:56am

Selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index registering a loss of over 600 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 117,806.25 level, a decrease of 635.92 points or 0.54%.

Selling was seen in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries, automobile assemblers and fertilizer. Index-heavy stocks including EFERT, INDU, MARI, OGDC, PPL and PSO traded in the red.

The PSX maintained a jubilant streak throughout the previous week, closing at an all-time high. This surge was driven by optimism surrounding a potential staff-level agreement for the release of the second EFF tranche, valued at $1 billion.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged 2,906 points, or 2.5%, every week, closing at 118,442.18 points compared to 115,536.17 points in the previous week.

Internationally, financial markets made a mixed start on Monday with US stock futures rising but the dollar wavering ahead of a week driven by data, Chinese earnings and the threat of steep US tariff hikes on the horizon.

S&P 500 futures were up about 0.6% in the Asia morning and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed about 0.2%.

The week holds global purchasing managers index gauges, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation reading, inflation data in Australia and Japan, a budget update in Britain and major earnings in China.

But it is likely to be updates on US President Donald Trump’s plans for global reciprocal tariffs from April 2 that drive markets, and after a volatile month for stocks, bonds and currencies, analysts said there is no obvious trade ahead.

Trump has vowed to impose a complicated barrage of tariffs next week, the details of which are not clear save that they are to be calculated to reflect the impact of foreign tariffs and foreign value-added taxes on imports.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Friday after Trump hinted at flexibility. However, after a rollercoaster first two months in power - including tariff hits on China, Mexico and Canada - traders are shy of betting that Trump is ready to cut deals.

Ten-year US Treasury yields have fallen nearly 40 basis points from mid-February highs and were last steady at 4.27% and investors have been drawn abroad from US stocks, with sharp rallies in Hong Kong and Europe as Wall Street fell.

This is an intra-day update

PSX sees selling pressure, KSE-100 down over 600 points

