Mar 24, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 22 and March 23, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 24 Mar, 2025 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s apparel exports hit $6.2bn as commerce ministry charts growth plan

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Read here for details.

  • No change in govt’s policy on solar energy: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan Railways slashes train fares by 20% for Eid-ul-Fitr

Read here for details.

