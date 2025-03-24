Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s apparel exports hit $6.2bn as commerce ministry charts growth plan

Gold price per tola falls Rs800 in Pakistan

SF Cargo commences operations at Islamabad International Airport

Pakistan urges UNSC to act against Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank

No change in govt’s policy on solar energy: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Railways slashes train fares by 20% for Eid-ul-Fitr

