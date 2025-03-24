AIRLINK 179.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-1.39%)
Mayor seeks Rs100bn funding for Karachi from PM

PPI Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sunday urged the Prime Minister of Pakistan to fulfil his promises regarding Karachi, while also calling on MQM to clarify its stance on local government powers.

He stated that he has received a response letter from Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, to which he will reply soon.

He made these remarks while inaugurating development projects around Machi Miani Market.

Karachi’s development: Mayor urges PM to allocate Rs1500bn

The Mayor stated that the Old City Area is the foundation of Karachi, and municipal issues in this area will be addressed on priority. He mentioned that the biggest issue in the area was chocked sewerage system, which has now been resolved.

He criticized the Governor of Sindh, stating that instead of attending Iftar and Sehri parties, he should focus on addressing the city’s issues. He called on the federal government to release the promised Rs100 billion for Karachi’s development. He also demanded efforts to improve the Karachi-Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab also criticized MQM for its unclear stance on local government powers, pointing out that while MQM previously supported grassroots governance, it now argues that PIDCL should take over KMC’s responsibilities. He said that efforts are under way to resolve the megacity’s water shortage issue, while development projects are actively being carried out in Keamari Fish Market and Lyari. He said that no obstacles will be tolerated in development projects, and all necessary steps will be taken for the improvement of Karachi.

Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP leader Javed Nagori, Director General of Works Tariq Mughal, elected municipal representatives, and local PPP leaders were also present at the event.

