Pakistan chasing 221 to win fourth New Zealand T20

AFP Published March 23, 2025 Updated March 23, 2025 01:26pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Opener Finn Allen raced to a half-century as New Zealand scored an imposing 220-6 on Sunday in the fourth Twenty20 against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui.

The tourists will chase a target of 221 at Bay Oval to level the five-match series 2-2.

Allen led the way with the bat, smashing 50 off just 20 balls, having put on 59 for the opening stand with Tim Seifert, whose 44 took 22 deliveries.

Seifert was the first of three batsmen dismissed by seamer Haris Rauf, who claimed 3-27.

Hasan Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T20

Rauf helped apply the brakes in the second half of New Zealand’s innings.

With Allen hitting six fours and three sixes, the home side raced to 134 off their first 10 overs but slowed somewhat over the second half, scoring another 86 runs.

Captain Michael Bracewell’s big hitting added late impetus, posting 46 not out off 26 balls.

Pakistan will hope the pattern of the series continues, with the chasing team having won each of the first three games comfortably.

New Zealand made two changes from the team that lost the third match in Auckland on Friday by nine wickets, introducing Zak Foulkes and Will O’Rourke for fellow seamers Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears.

Pakistan named an unchanged side, including opener Hasan Nawaz, whose maiden century fuelled their victory at Eden Park.

