BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 21, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- ECC approves phasing out of SBP’s Rs330bn LTFF to Exim Bank
- Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
- Pakistan approves Starlink’s temporary registration
- Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb
- Pakistan eyes foreign investment in mining sector at PMIF25
- Pakistani chemical maker shifts focus to furniture manufacturing
