Mar 22, 2025
2025-03-22

Big hike in salaries of ministers, others approved

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Mar, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved a significant increase in the salaries and allowances of federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers and special assistants to the prime minister by up to 188 percent.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the federal ministers endorsed a proposal for salary increments for themselves and ministers of state, etc by issuing a circular from their respective ministries.

An amendment to the Federal Ministers and Ministers of State (Allowances and Salaries) Act, 1975 was passed to facilitate the increases.

As a result of the new bill, the revised salary for a federal minister, minister of state, and adviser will now be Rs519,000.

Previously, federal ministers were receiving Rs200,000, while ministers of state were getting Rs180,000.

NA panel approves raise in salaries of MPs

This decision represents a substantial 159 percent increase in the salaries of federal ministers, with ministers of state and advisers getting an increment of up to 188 percent.

The revised salary structure will be implemented immediately following the approval of the amendments.

In January of this year, the Finance Committee had also approved a raise in the salaries of MNAs and senators, elevating their monthly pay to Rs519,000 effective from January 1, 2025.

However, the salaries of the NA speaker and his deputy remained unchanged as the NA Standing Committee on Finance lacked the authority to adjust their pay.

They will continue to receive Rs218,000 per month, as confirmed by the Speaker’s Office.

A proposal recommending that the salaries and benefits of lawmakers be aligned with those of a federal secretary had been submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After getting the nod of National Assembly’s Finance Committee, the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has forwarded the proposal to the prime minister. The proposal suggested fixing the monthly salary and allowances of MNAs and senators at Rs519,000.

