WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Mar-25 19-Mar-25 18-Mar-25 17-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103808 0.103689 0.103812 0.103603 Euro 0.814007 0.81771 0.819077 0.817806 Japanese yen 0.0050167 0.0050191 0.0050385 U.K. pound 0.973908 0.97398 0.972682 0.972958 U.S. dollar 0.751414 0.750399 0.750208 0.750074 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.0056295 0.0056366 0.0056284 Australian dollar 0.476697 0.477029 0.478258 0.474497 Botswana pula 0.055229 0.0550793 0.0552153 0.0549804 Brazilian real 0.132707 0.13246 0.131972 0.131417 Brunei dollar 0.564464 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 Canadian dollar 0.523802 0.524584 0.524381 Chilean peso 0.000819 0.0008175 0.0008125 0.0008045 Czech koruna 0.032554 0.0327128 0.0327102 0.0326573 Danish krone 0.109125 0.109624 0.109798 0.109615 Indian rupee 0.008707 0.008675 0.0086559 0.0086422 Israeli New Shekel 0.204689 0.204413 0.204695 0.20477 Korean won 0.000517 0.0005186 0.0005181 0.0005156 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44005 2.43676 2.43534 2.43491 Malaysian ringgit 0.169773 0.169371 0.168727 Mauritian rupee 0.01657 0.0166211 0.0166321 0.0165917 Mexican peso 0.03732 0.0374165 0.0375395 New Zealand dollar 0.436083 0.43647 0.436884 0.431405 Norwegian krone 0.070768 0.071074 0.0710512 0.070939 Omani rial 1.95426 1.95162 1.95113 1.95078 Peruvian sol 0.207522 0.206498 0.205951 Philippine peso 0.013127 0.0130983 0.013107 0.0131022 Polish zloty 0.194289 0.195046 0.196637 0.195694 Qatari riyal 0.206432 0.206154 0.206101 0.206064 Russian ruble 0.008903 0.0090575 0.0092048 0.0088971 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200377 0.200106 0.200055 0.20002 Singapore dollar 0.564464 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359 South African rand 0.041345 0.0411626 0.0416396 0.041181 Swedish krona 0.073803 0.0743203 0.0744818 0.0741942 Swiss franc 0.851943 0.853696 0.852606 0.84975 Thai baht 0.022337 0.0223067 0.0223263 0.0222905 Trinidadian dollar 0.110904 0.111247 0.110971 U.A.E. dirham 0.204606 0.204329 0.204277 0.204241 Uruguayan peso 0.0177672 0.0177556 0.0178241 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

