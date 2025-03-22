WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
March 21, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 20-Mar-25 19-Mar-25 18-Mar-25 17-Mar-25
Chinese yuan 0.103808 0.103689 0.103812 0.103603
Euro 0.814007 0.81771 0.819077 0.817806
Japanese yen 0.0050167 0.0050191 0.0050385
U.K. pound 0.973908 0.97398 0.972682 0.972958
U.S. dollar 0.751414 0.750399 0.750208 0.750074
Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.0056295 0.0056366 0.0056284
Australian dollar 0.476697 0.477029 0.478258 0.474497
Botswana pula 0.055229 0.0550793 0.0552153 0.0549804
Brazilian real 0.132707 0.13246 0.131972 0.131417
Brunei dollar 0.564464 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359
Canadian dollar 0.523802 0.524584 0.524381
Chilean peso 0.000819 0.0008175 0.0008125 0.0008045
Czech koruna 0.032554 0.0327128 0.0327102 0.0326573
Danish krone 0.109125 0.109624 0.109798 0.109615
Indian rupee 0.008707 0.008675 0.0086559 0.0086422
Israeli New Shekel 0.204689 0.204413 0.204695 0.20477
Korean won 0.000517 0.0005186 0.0005181 0.0005156
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44005 2.43676 2.43534 2.43491
Malaysian ringgit 0.169773 0.169371 0.168727
Mauritian rupee 0.01657 0.0166211 0.0166321 0.0165917
Mexican peso 0.03732 0.0374165 0.0375395
New Zealand dollar 0.436083 0.43647 0.436884 0.431405
Norwegian krone 0.070768 0.071074 0.0710512 0.070939
Omani rial 1.95426 1.95162 1.95113 1.95078
Peruvian sol 0.207522 0.206498 0.205951
Philippine peso 0.013127 0.0130983 0.013107 0.0131022
Polish zloty 0.194289 0.195046 0.196637 0.195694
Qatari riyal 0.206432 0.206154 0.206101 0.206064
Russian ruble 0.008903 0.0090575 0.0092048 0.0088971
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200377 0.200106 0.200055 0.20002
Singapore dollar 0.564464 0.563616 0.563135 0.562359
South African rand 0.041345 0.0411626 0.0416396 0.041181
Swedish krona 0.073803 0.0743203 0.0744818 0.0741942
Swiss franc 0.851943 0.853696 0.852606 0.84975
Thai baht 0.022337 0.0223067 0.0223263 0.0222905
Trinidadian dollar 0.110904 0.111247 0.110971
U.A.E. dirham 0.204606 0.204329 0.204277 0.204241
Uruguayan peso 0.0177672 0.0177556 0.0178241
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
