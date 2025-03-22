KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 21, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,442.18 High: 119,405.92 Low: 118,334.4 Net Change: 327.59 Volume (000): 172,210 Value (000): 14,910,284 Makt Cap (000) 3,571,223,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,778.56 NET CH (+) 27.17 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,494.28 NET CH (-) 123.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,729.84 NET CH (-) 182.75 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,149.33 NET CH (-) 211.63 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,529.61 NET CH (+) 42.82 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,321.75 NET CH (+) 46.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 21- March -2025 ====================================

