Markets Print 2025-03-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 21, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 21, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,442.18
High: 119,405.92
Low: 118,334.4
Net Change: 327.59
Volume (000): 172,210
Value (000): 14,910,284
Makt Cap (000) 3,571,223,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,778.56
NET CH (+) 27.17
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,494.28
NET CH (-) 123.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,729.84
NET CH (-) 182.75
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,149.33
NET CH (-) 211.63
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,529.61
NET CH (+) 42.82
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,321.75
NET CH (+) 46.16
------------------------------------
As on: 21- March -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments