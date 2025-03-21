CAT dismisses appeal of Dairy Farmer Association Karachi

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT) has dismissed the appeal filed by the Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) as withdrawn.

During the proceedings, the tribunal was informed that the appeal was not maintainable, since no adverse order had been passed against the appellant.

According to a statement released on Friday, the counsel for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) clarified that DFAK was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the penalty in question had been imposed on the association’s representative, not the association itself.

CAT accepted the CCP’s legal position and directed the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal. With the appellant’s consent, the tribunal subsequently dismissed the appeal as withdrawn.

Last year in December, the CCP imposed penalties on the representatives of three dairy associations in Karachi for collusive practices aimed at influencing the price of fresh milk—violating Section 4(1) and 4(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010.

The penalties included Rs1 million imposed on Shakir Umer Gujjar of M/s Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA); Rs500,000 each imposed on Haji Akhtar Gujjar of M/s Dairy Farmer Association Karachi (DFAK) and Haji Sikandar Nagori of M/s Karachi Dairy Farmers Association (KDFA).

As per the statement, the CCP initiated an inquiry following media reports of a sharp rise in milk prices across Karachi.

Investigations confirmed that the three associations, operating at various stages of the fresh milk supply chain, were actively involved in anti-competitive practices that led to a significant price hike affecting consumers in Karachi and surrounding areas.