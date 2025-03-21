AIRLINK 179.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.23%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
FCCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.19%)
FFL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.41%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 140.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
MLCF 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
OGDC 226.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PAEL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.62%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.52%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.63%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
SEARL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TRG 68.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.17%)
BR100 12,587 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.35%)
BR30 39,130 Decreased By -314.3 (-0.8%)
KSE100 118,369 Decreased By -400.3 (-0.34%)
KSE30 36,351 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.5%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

AFP Published 21 Mar, 2025 11:24am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AUCKLAND: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl in the third Twenty20 against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday as they bid to stay alive in the five-match series.

New Zealand made one change from the side that won the second game of the series by five wickets in Dunedin on Tuesday to go 2-0 up, recalling Kyle Jamieson in place of fellow-seamer Zac Foulkes.

Jamieson took three wickets when New Zealand won the opening match by nine wickets in Christchurch.

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Pakistan’s two changes were both to their bowling attack and included handing a T20 debut to Abbas Afridi.

Seamer Afridi and legspinner Abrar Ahmed replace seamers Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (capt), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Haris Rauf Dunedin New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Salman Agha Zac Foulkes Tim Seifert

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories