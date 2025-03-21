Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

AUCKLAND: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl in the third Twenty20 against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday as they bid to stay alive in the five-match series.

New Zealand made one change from the side that won the second game of the series by five wickets in Dunedin on Tuesday to go 2-0 up, recalling Kyle Jamieson in place of fellow-seamer Zac Foulkes.

Jamieson took three wickets when New Zealand won the opening match by nine wickets in Christchurch.

New Zealand romp to nine-wicket win in first Pakistan T20

Pakistan’s two changes were both to their bowling attack and included handing a T20 debut to Abbas Afridi.

Seamer Afridi and legspinner Abrar Ahmed replace seamers Jahandad Khan and Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (capt), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)