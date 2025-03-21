AIRLINK 179.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.23%)
Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:58am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 9:45am, the currency was hovering at 280.12, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 280.23.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the front foot against major peers on Friday after its best single-day performance for three weeks with the Federal Reserve indicating no rush to cut interest rates.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars remained on the defensive after steep slides on Thursday as worries about the economic drag from US President Donald Trump’s aggressive campaign of global trade tariffs dented sentiment.

The US dollar index measure against a basket of six counterparts was steady at 103.81 as of 0036 GMT, after climbing 0.36% on Thursday.

The index plumped a five-month low at 103.19 this week following a steady decline from the highest since late 2022 at 110.17 on January 13 as hopes for expansive policies under Trump gave way to anxiety that the global trade war he started could trigger a US recession.

Fed policymakers held rates steady on Wednesday and signaled two quarter-point cuts for later this year, the same median forecast as three months ago.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early Asian trading on Friday, and were set for their second consecutive weekly gains, after fresh US sanctions on Iran and a new OPEC+ plan for seven members to cut output raised bets on tightening supply.

Brent crude futures climbed 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $72.40 per barrel by 0026 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.52 a barrel.

On a weekly basis, both Brent and WTI were on track to rise about 2%, their biggest weekly gains since the first week of 2025.

