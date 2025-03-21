BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 20, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA
Read here for details.
- EPBD endorses early cotton sowing strategy as ‘economic game-changer’
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn
Read here for details.
- FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance
Read here for details.
- Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg
Read here for details.
- National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments
Read here for details.
- Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house
Read here for details.
- Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan
Read here for details.
