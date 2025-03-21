AIRLINK 179.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.18%)
BOP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
FCCL 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FFL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.97%)
FLYNG 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
HUBC 141.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
MLCF 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
OGDC 228.35 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.68%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.15%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 191.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.99%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
SYM 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TRG 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.22%)
BR100 12,620 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 39,342 Decreased By -102.4 (-0.26%)
KSE100 118,493 Decreased By -276.7 (-0.23%)
KSE30 36,388 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.39%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 20, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2025 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

Read here for details.

  • EPBD endorses early cotton sowing strategy as ‘economic game-changer’

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

Read here for details.

  • FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Read here for details.

  • Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PSX extends record-breaking rally, KSE-100 surges 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee make slight recovery against US dollar

Climate change threatens economic sustainability, says Aurangzeb

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Pakistan win toss, bowl in third New Zealand T20

Oil set for weekly gain on Iran sanctions, OPEC+ plan to rein in overproduction

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

Read more stories