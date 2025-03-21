Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

EPBD endorses early cotton sowing strategy as ‘economic game-changer’

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $49mn, now stand at $11.15bn

FO denies ‘knowledge’ of Pakistanis’ Israel visit, reaffirms pro-Palestine stance

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

