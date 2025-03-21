AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
Gold prices hit new highs

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Gold prices - both locally and globally further grew to new highs on Thursday, as global market hit $ 3,050 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal continued gaining value, adding further Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,543 to reach new all-time high of Rs 320,800 per tola and Rs 275,034 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market climbed to fresh record levels of $ 3,050 per ounce, soaring by $ 12, while silver was still holding firm at $ 34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices declined by Rs 31 and Rs 26, settling for Rs 3,524 per tola and Rs 3,021 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the association.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

