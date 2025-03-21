AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-21

Iron ore falls on worries over China demand

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, dragged down by persistent worries over demand for the key steelmaking ingredient from top consumer China as the global trade war escalates.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dropped 1.18% to 756.5 yuan ($104.60) a metric ton as of 0146 GMT, the lowest since January 10. The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange eased 0.45% to $99.8 a ton as of 0136 GMT, the lowest since March 12.

The European Union will tighten steel import quotas to reduce inflows by a further 15% from April, a senior EU official said on Wednesday, in a move aimed at preventing cheap steel flooding the European market after the US imposed new tariffs.

This is the latest in a series of moves adopted by countries and regions to protect their local market, which could dampen China’s steel exports this year, pressuring steel prices and denting the appetite for feedstocks.

The weakness in iron ore prices persisted despite Mineral Resources announcing on Wednesday that it had temporarily paused haulage from its Onslow Iron project in Western Australia, following a road train accident on Monday.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE eased further, with coking coal and coke slipping 0.73% and 1.33%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid due to bearish demand outlook.

Rebar dipped 0.88%, hot-rolled coil lost 0.51%, stainless steel shed 0.31%, while wire rod added 0.41%. “Steel demand in the property sector and in exports in 2025 is expected to decrease 10% and 4%-5%, respectively,” Citi said, quoting a steel trader. “Total China steel demand this year could decrease 5%-6%, partially offset by better demand from home appliances and auto industries.”

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore falls on worries over China demand

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories