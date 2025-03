KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.020 billion and the number of lots traded was 51,099.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.814 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 8.704 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.899 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.168 billion),Silver (PKR 1.689 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.322 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.040 billion),DJ (PKR 589.527 million), Natural Gas (PKR 267.841 million),Copper (PKR 230.140 million),Palladium (PKR 135.258 million), Japan Equity (PKR 116.244 million), Aluminum (PKR 27.445 million) and Brent (PKR 14.234million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6lots amounting to PKR 25.760 million were traded.

