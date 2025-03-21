AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-21

Gold steadies near record highs on Fed rate cut hints

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2025 05:42am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were steady on Thursday, after touching another record high earlier in the session, driven by the Federal Reserve’s indication of likely interest rate cuts later this year and geopolitical and economic uncertainty fuelling safe-haven demand for the bullion.

Spot gold held steady at $3,044.44 an ounce as of 0928 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,057.21 earlier in the session. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $3,050.90. “The US dollar index is up, weighing on the prices of the precious metals,” Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

But with the support of ongoing geopolitical factors and strong central bank demand, gold could still see upward momentum, he added. The US dollar was up 0.3%, making bullion more expensive for foreign buyers. Trump’s tariffs are widely seen as inflationary and have prompted gold to notch 16 record highs so far this year, four of them above the $3,000 milestone.

Meanwhile, the US central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, but the Fed is still expected to deliver rate cuts by the end of this year. “The stage seems set for gold to continue higher, but the market may run out of near-term catalysts as traders price in the new post-FOMC consensus,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Traders are pricing in 66 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, about two rate reductions of 25 bps each, with a cut in July fully priced in, LSEG data showed. Gold acts as a hedge against uncertainty and tends to do well in a low-interest rate environment.

“Investor demand for gold has surged in recent months on the uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop… If the recent growth in demand evaporates, it would expose the market to downside risk,” ANZ said in a Thursday note. Spot silver fell 0.7% to $33.58 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $990.20. Palladium slipped 0.4% to $954.38. “Gold remains firmly bullish with the next resistance at the psychological $3,100 level… weakness below $3,030 may trigger a decline lower,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Gold Prices US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold steadies near record highs on Fed rate cut hints

Development schemes in Punjab: Govt to approve Rs430m TSG

System constraints: KE says unable to get more than 2,000MW from national grid

Biogas plant: Ministry vows support to Pak-Suzuki Co

SBP governor upbeat about swift IMF SLA

From SBP to EXIM Bank: ECC to clear Rs330bn LTFF portfolio transfer

KSA, Pakistan agree to boost economic ties

Import of sunflower seeds from USA/Europe: DG Customs Valuation Karachi issues new values

SHC judgment: SC reserves verdict on DG Customs Valuation’s pleas

Unblocking X: LHC seeks explanation from govt to resolve issue

Withdrawal of case from bench: Rules governing IHC CJ’s authority questioned

Read more stories