Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 20, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.95 282.07 AED 76.20 76.80
EURO 304.31 307.44 SAR 74.69 75.28
GBP 363.01 366.53 INTERBANK 280.05 280.23
JPY 1.86 1.91
=========================================================================
