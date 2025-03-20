AIRLINK 182.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.39%)
BOP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.04%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.47%)
FCCL 47.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 143.22 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.16%)
HUMNL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.75%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
MLCF 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.86%)
OGDC 226.81 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.59%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.13%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.99%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
PPL 192.27 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.38%)
PRL 39.13 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (7.62%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
SEARL 101.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.73 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.72%)
SYM 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.66%)
TRG 68.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,632 Increased By 30 (0.24%)
BR30 39,444 Increased By 151.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 118,770 Increased By 795.7 (0.67%)
KSE30 36,532 Increased By 36.4 (0.1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady as fuel drawdown counters strong dollar

Reuters Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 04:36pm

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, as a higher-than-expected fuel inventories drawdown in the U.S and renewed tensions in the Middle East countered strength in the dollar.

Brent crude futures slipped 11 cents, or 0.16%, to $70.67 a barrel by 1038 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) contract for April was flat

The more active WTI May contract fell 12 cents, or 0.18%, to $66.79.

U.S. government data showed a higher-than-expected drawdown last week in distillate inventories, including diesel and heating oil, which fell by 2.8 million barrels, outstripping a drop of 300,000 barrels expected in a Reuters poll.

“U.S. oil demand outlook remains healthy despite lower air travel passenger volumes,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note, adding that reduced U.S. travel activity did not signal broader weakness in the demand outlook.

U.S. crude inventories, rose 1.7 million barrels, however, exceeding expectations for an increase of 512,000 barrels in an earlier Reuters poll.

“Available oil inventory data suggests a moderately undersupplied oil market in early 2025. We retain our view that the oil market will be closely balanced this year, in contrast to market expectations of larger oil surpluses,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Oil prices slips

Putting a lid on crude prices was the dollar which inched up after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush to cut rates further this year due to uncertainties around U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.50%, making crude more expensive for foreign buyers.

The U.S. central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, a move widely anticipated by the market, but reaffirmed its forecast for two 25 basis point reductions by the year-end.

Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand.

Some analysts however are expecting an uneven oil price uptrend in the near term.

“I am expecting a choppy upward drift in the oil markets right now,” said OANDA’s senior market analyst Kelvin Wong, adding that bullish price drivers are stimulus measures out from China and the return of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Global risk premiums rose after Israel launched a new ground operation on Wednesday in Gaza after breaking a ceasefire of nearly two months.

The United States kept up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea. U.S. President Donald Trump has also vowed to hold Iran responsible for future Houthi attacks.

Staunovo added that in the near term, U.S. tariff news is likely to keep oil prices volatile.

U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China have raised recession fears, which have weighed on oil prices as that would have a dampening effect on demand for crude.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude Houthi attacks US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices hold steady as fuel drawdown counters strong dollar

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan to legalize cryptocurrency to attract foreign investment, Bilal tells Bloomberg

Saudi Crown Prince vows enhanced welfare measures for Pakistani community

National Savings Schemes: CDNS increases profit rates on majority of its instruments

Gold gains further Rs1,800/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan inflation expected to fall below 1%, says brokerage house

Kyiv says Russia launched 171 drones over Ukraine

PM Shehbaz seeks stronger economic ties with KSA

TRG Pakistan shares may drop to Rs64-68 per share post Greentree’s tender: report

Read more stories