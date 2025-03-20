Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

‘No sugar shortage’: Dar caps retail price at Rs164 per kg

Dubai’s Yango Group targets Pakistan, others with $20m startup fund: report

President Zardari to set up ‘special camp’ in Balochistan after Eid

Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry

