BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 19, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project
Read here for details.
- Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays
Read here for details.
- ‘No sugar shortage’: Dar caps retail price at Rs164 per kg
Read here for details.
- Dubai’s Yango Group targets Pakistan, others with $20m startup fund: report
Read here for details.
- President Zardari to set up ‘special camp’ in Balochistan after Eid
Read here for details.
- Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry
Read here for details.
Comments