Mar 20, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 19, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 20 Mar, 2025 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

Read here for details.

  • ‘No sugar shortage’: Dar caps retail price at Rs164 per kg

Read here for details.

  • Dubai’s Yango Group targets Pakistan, others with $20m startup fund: report

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari to set up ‘special camp’ in Balochistan after Eid

Read here for details.

  • Hutchison Ports agrees to fast-track $1 billion investment: ministry

Read here for details.

