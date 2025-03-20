AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-20

Japanese rubber futures ease

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2025 05:30am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures eased in a volatile session on Wednesday as trade concerns dented the outlook for global markets, outweighing tighter supply prospects.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery fell 3.9 yen, or 1.12%, to 343 yen ($2.29) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery shed 50 yuan, or 0.3%, to close at 16,865 yuan ($2,331.58) per metric ton. The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 55 yuan, or 0.4%, to 13,855 yuan ($1,915.45) per ton. “Rubber markets remain volatile, influenced by global sentiment and tariff policy uncertainties,” a Singapore-based trader said. US tariffs will inflict significant harm on the US economy as other countries hit back with “high tariffs” on American goods, Chinese state media warned, leaving the door open for more measures from Beijing as another wave of levies looms.

Growth in key economies is anticipated to slow notably in this period and the market has recently seen profit-taking activities, the trader added. Asian stocks were subdued on the day as shifting geopolitical landscape kept risk appetite in check. On the supply side, overseas rubber plantations have stopped harvesting and prices of raw materials are fluctuating at high levels, lending some support to prices, said Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 194.7 US cents per kg, down 0.6%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures ease

Govt green-lights New Gwadar Shipyard Project

Artificial sugar shortage: FIA initiates probe on PM’s order

Wheat, sugar and rice stocks: ECC directs ministries to submit monthly updates

Shariat court says denying a woman right to inheritance is un-Islamic

Business losses: Financial restructuring under way at PIA, NA told

APTMA for passing on full negative Jan 2025 FCA relief to KE consumers without deduction

EU envoy, Jam discuss trade ties

Vires of SRO No 563(I)/2022 challenged: SC grants leave to appeal

MoC suspends order on KCCI’s plea

SHC could initiate proceedings against CTO IR chief

Read more stories