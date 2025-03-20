Russia’s Feb seaborne grain exports down

MOSCOW: Russia’s seaborne grain exports dropped by 52.3% year-on-year in February to 2.4 million metric tons, shipping data from industry sources showed on Wednesday.

\Russia, the world’s top wheat exporter, shipped grain to global markets at a record pace in the first part of the 2024/25 marketing season, which began on July 1 last year, but a February export quota and bad weather at ports led to a sharp decline in exports.

Total seaborne exports have reached nearly 37.7 million tons this season, which is 4.1% down compared with the previous year, according to the data. Over the whole 2024/2025 season Russia’s grain exports will fall by one-fifth from the prior season’s record to 55-57 million metric tons, after the harvest was hit by bad weather, according to the Agriculture Ministry.