AIRLINK 184.71 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.46%)
BOP 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 47.52 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.46%)
FFL 16.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.63%)
HUBC 141.58 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (4.8%)
HUMNL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
MLCF 60.37 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.03%)
OGDC 225.48 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.08%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.84%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (7.1%)
PIAHCLA 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.45%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.66%)
POWER 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 189.65 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.39%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
SEARL 102.92 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.95%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
SYM 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.97%)
TRG 70.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (5.54%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.14%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

BR Web Desk Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:13pm

President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Wednesday, a day after a crucial National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad.

According to a statement from the President House, President Zardari was warmly welcomed at Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and senior provincial officials.

“The President will participate in a briefing on law and order,” stated the official release.

NSC meeting: PM Shehbaz urges national unity, political consensus to combat terrorism

“He will also meet with Balochistan’s parliamentary representatives to discuss key issues,” the statement added.

The visit comes amid heightened focus on national security and efforts to address challenges in the province.

Terrorists last week blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.

Quetta BLA President Asif Ali Zardari Noshki blast

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 holidays

World Bank approves $102mn financing for Pakistan’s RAM Project

PM Shehbaz departs for official visit to Saudi Arabia

Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight

Gold gains further Rs1,650/tola to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia conduct ‘Arabian monsoon VI’ exercise in North Arabian Sea

Haris moves up, Shaheen slides in ICC T20I bowler’s rankings

‘No sugar shortage’: Dar caps retail price at Rs164 per kg

Oil slips as Putin agrees to 30-day halt on energy facility strikes

Read more stories