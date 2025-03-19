President Zardari arrives in Quetta for one-day visit

President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit on Wednesday, a day after a crucial National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in Islamabad.

According to a statement from the President House, President Zardari was warmly welcomed at Quetta Airport by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and senior provincial officials.

“The President will participate in a briefing on law and order,” stated the official release.

“He will also meet with Balochistan’s parliamentary representatives to discuss key issues,” the statement added.

The visit comes amid heightened focus on national security and efforts to address challenges in the province.

Terrorists last week blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.