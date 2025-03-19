AIRLINK 184.79 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
BOP 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.79%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.74%)
FFL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.59%)
HUBC 141.88 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (5.03%)
HUMNL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
KOSM 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
MLCF 60.49 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.23%)
OGDC 226.75 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.65%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.01%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.68%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.64%)
PIBTL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.85%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
PPL 190.40 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (1.79%)
PRL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 103.41 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.44%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.43%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.88%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.05%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.77%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 12,602 Increased By 143.7 (1.15%)
BR30 39,293 Increased By 986 (2.57%)
KSE100 117,974 Increased By 972.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 361.4 (1%)
PM Shehbaz departs for official visit to Saudi Arabia

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2025 02:21pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Wednesday to Saudi Arabia on a four-day official visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, along with key Federal Ministers and senior officials are accompanying the PM.

During the visit, the PM and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

“Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda,” the Foreign Office (FO) earlier said.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, said the FO.

