Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 11:54am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:55am, the currency was hovering at 280.03, a gain of Re0.24 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 280.27.

Internationally, the US dollar struggled to regain some lost ground ahead of key rate decisions from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Federal Reserve later in the day.

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to reach an agreement on a Ukraine ceasefire and Germany’s outgoing parliament approved plans for a massive spending surge.

But currency moves were largely subdued as traders were hesitant to take on fresh positions ahead of Wednesday’s two main central bank events, particularly the Fed’s.

The euro did scale a five-month high of $1.0955 in the previous session and last traded near that level at $1.0937, as investors were optimistic the move in Germany could revive economic growth and scale up military spending for a new era of European collective defence.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged slightly higher to 103.33, though was languishing near Tuesday’s five-month low of 103.19.

The US dollar has fallen nearly 4% for the month, pressured by Trump’s erratic tariff moves and as fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy mount.

The Fed’s policy decision later on Wednesday will be crucial for investors eager to know what the central bank makes of Trump’s policies and their impact on the U.S. economy, and how that would translate to the rate outlook.

Fed policymakers are widely expected to keep rates on hold, and will also release new economic projections after the meeting later in the day.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid on Wednesday after Russia agreed to Donald Trump’s proposal that Moscow and Kyiv stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure temporarily, which could lead to more Russian oil entering global markets.

Brent crude futures were down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $70.44 a barrel by 0106 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $66.75.

This is an intra-day update

