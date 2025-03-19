Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 450 points

Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 450 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:15am, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 117,455.83, an increase of 454.74 points or 0.39%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, NRL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MEBL and NBP traded in green.

On Tuesday, the buying rally continued at the PSX, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling above the 117,000 level amid a gain of over 800 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks were subdued on Wednesday and gold hovered near record highs as economic worries and a shifting geopolitical landscape kept risk appetite in check. At the same time, the yen was a tad softer ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

The euro remained close to the five-month high it reached on Tuesday after Germany’s parliament approved plans for a significant increase in spending, handing conservative leader and the chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz a huge boost.

Geopolitical tensions escalated as Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people on Tuesday, shattering nearly two months of relative calm since a ceasefire began, unnerving investors.

Adding to the unease, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but refrained from endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire.

That left investor sentiment fragile and market moves muted, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.12%. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.5% higher on a weak yen.

The focus in Asian hours will also be on Indonesian stocks after the stock market there clocked its sharpest fall in nearly three years on Tuesday, on concerns over the government’s fiscal strategy and the nation’s growth prospects.

