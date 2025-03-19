AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-19

AI-powered energy solutions: Thunder Energy partners with TalkPool

Press Release Published March 19, 2025 Updated March 19, 2025 06:37am

KARACHI: Thunder Energy Ltd, a Brillanz Group company and a leading provider of AI-native energy intelligence solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TalkPool AG, a Swiss-based public company listed in Stockholm and Frankfurt.

Announced at MWC Barcelona 2025, this partnership aims to integrate Thunder Energy’s advanced AI capabilities with TalkPool’s IoT and telecom expertise, delivering sustainable energy solutions to telecom operators in Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

The signing ceremony took place at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world’s largest connectivity event, where Brillanz Group showcased its leadership in AI and IoT-powered telecom solutions at the UK Pavilion.

The event featured key executives, including Bilal Qureshi (CEO, Brillanz Group), Ousama Hanif (CCO, Brillanz Group), Dr. Saad Liaquat Kiani (CTO, Brillanz Group), and Adnan Siddique (CEO, CRATUS), reinforcing the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology solutions.

Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, stated, “Our partnership with TalkPool at MWC Barcelona 2025 reflects our commitment to revolutionizing AI and IoT in telecom. Thunder Energy’s AI-driven platform, combined with TalkPool’s expertise, will enable telecom operators to reach new heights of efficiency and sustainability.”

Erik Strömstedt, CEO of TalkPool, added, “Thunder Energy’s AI solutions complement our IoT and telecom services, allowing us to deliver scalable, impactful solutions. We look forward to driving innovation together.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou AI powered energy solutions Thunder Energy TalkPool

Comments

200 characters

AI-powered energy solutions: Thunder Energy partners with TalkPool

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, Department of Plant Protection under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories