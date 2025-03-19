AI-powered energy solutions: Thunder Energy partners with TalkPool

KARACHI: Thunder Energy Ltd, a Brillanz Group company and a leading provider of AI-native energy intelligence solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TalkPool AG, a Swiss-based public company listed in Stockholm and Frankfurt.

Announced at MWC Barcelona 2025, this partnership aims to integrate Thunder Energy’s advanced AI capabilities with TalkPool’s IoT and telecom expertise, delivering sustainable energy solutions to telecom operators in Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

The signing ceremony took place at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world’s largest connectivity event, where Brillanz Group showcased its leadership in AI and IoT-powered telecom solutions at the UK Pavilion.

The event featured key executives, including Bilal Qureshi (CEO, Brillanz Group), Ousama Hanif (CCO, Brillanz Group), Dr. Saad Liaquat Kiani (CTO, Brillanz Group), and Adnan Siddique (CEO, CRATUS), reinforcing the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology solutions.

Bilal Qureshi, CEO of Brillanz Group, stated, “Our partnership with TalkPool at MWC Barcelona 2025 reflects our commitment to revolutionizing AI and IoT in telecom. Thunder Energy’s AI-driven platform, combined with TalkPool’s expertise, will enable telecom operators to reach new heights of efficiency and sustainability.”

Erik Strömstedt, CEO of TalkPool, added, “Thunder Energy’s AI solutions complement our IoT and telecom services, allowing us to deliver scalable, impactful solutions. We look forward to driving innovation together.”

