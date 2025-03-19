AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
Gold at new record levels

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

KARACHI: Gold prices - locally and globally raced up to new all-time highs on Tuesday, as international market surpassed $3,000 per ounce, traders said.

Up by Rs2,550 and Rs2,186, gold hit new record highs of Rs317,350 per tola and Rs272,076 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International market posted a notable rise by $25, driving gold bullion value to new heights of $3,022 per ounce while silver was selling for just over $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices however grew by Rs52 and Rs21, reaching Rs3,555 per ounce and Rs3,047 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

