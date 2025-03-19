AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-19

Japanese rubber futures rebound on fresh Beijing stimulus, firm data

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked up on Tuesday, underpinned by top consumer China’s firmer economic data and optimism about the country’s consumption stimulus, while off-season supply woes also supported prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract ended daytime trade with a gain of 5.4 yen, or 1.58%, to 346.9 yen ($2.32) per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edged 20 yuan lower, or 0.12%, to 16,965 yuan ($2,346.08) per metric ton. The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 175 yuan, or 1.28%, to 13,880 yuan ($1,919.46) per ton.

Hong Kong stocks rallied to a three-year high on Tuesday, as improving consumption data and a fresh stimulus to boost domestic spending have helped alleviate concerns about economic fundamentals. China’s industrial output rose 5.9% in the first two months of the year, from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating expectations for a 5.3% rise in a Reuters poll.

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit the United States “in the not-too-distant future”, further raising expectations that some sort of breakthrough deal could reduce tariffs.

Still, Qingdao’s total spot inventory continued to accumulate, causing a month-on-month expansion, said broker Hexun Futures in a note. Global natural rubber production areas are in low production and raw material prices will fluctuate at a high level, added Hexun.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

From March 18-20, the eastern and southeastern winds will strengthen, with more isolated heavy rains over the south of Thailand, the country’s meteorological agency said. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 195.4 US cents per kg, up 1%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures rebound on fresh Beijing stimulus, firm data

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories