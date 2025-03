KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.837 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,658.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.358 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 8.778 billion), COTS (PKR 6.650 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.351 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.299 billion), Silver (PKR 1.093 billion), DJ (PKR 748.187 million), SP 500 (PKR 620.671 million), Natural Gas (PKR 534.579 million), Copper (PKR 198.747 million), Palladium (PKR 164.264 million), Aluminum (PKR 16.402 million), Brent (PKR 12.377million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.564 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots amounting to PKR 25.987 million were traded.

