AIRLINK 183.86 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.66%)
BOP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 135.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
MLCF 59.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 223.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.76%)
PACE 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.72%)
POWER 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.61%)
PRL 36.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
SEARL 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-19

Gold hits another record high

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2025 05:36am

NEW YORK: Gold hit another record high above $3,000 on Tuesday, with investors seeking the metal as a haven from risk as conflict flared in the Middle East and US President Donald Trump pressed on with tariff plans.

Spot gold hit a peak of $3,028.24 in early trade, and by 0927 was up 0.7% at $3,023.30 an ounce. Prices climbed above $3,000 for the first time on March 14. US gold futures gained 0.9% to $3,032.

“There is a perfect storm of gold-supporting factors,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “The latest focus is the Middle East concerns that come on top of economic concerns about the direction of the US” Bullion, which is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic instability, has gained more than 14% year-to-date and has struck record highs 14 times this year. Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza, killing 326 people, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday, and collapsing a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has floated plans for a series of US tariffs, including a flat 25% duty on steel and aluminium which came into effect in February, as well as reciprocal and sectoral tariffs that he said will be imposed on April 2.

Spotlight was also on the US Federal Reserve and other central bank meetings this week.

The Fed has held interest rates steady so far this year after executing three rate cuts in 2024, but the market expects easing to resume in June. “You have got the FOMC in the US amid quite a chaotic tariff policy backdrop that could send gold potentially even higher if they have a somewhat dovish stance on rates,” said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at WisdomTree.

Gold Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits another record high

PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

Sugar crisis under close scrutiny: CCP

Govt notifies rules for digital prize bonds

Transmission system: World Bank may approve restructuring of $425m NTMP-I

Net-metering consumers: Nepra may hold public hearing on revised buyback rates

PPAs, IAs without coercion: Govt secures written confirmation from IPPs

FPCCI urges govt to draft 10-year industrial policy

Once again, DPP under fire

Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss energy collaboration

Rs14bn contributions in 2024: Over 45m people benefited from CSR initiatives: OICCI

Read more stories