Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for ‘Anora’

AIRLINK 180.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.37%)
FFL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
HUBC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.23%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
MLCF 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.73%)
OGDC 224.66 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (1.48%)
PACE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PAEL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.85%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SSGC 37.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
SYM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (6.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
BR100 12,450 Increased By 117.9 (0.96%)
BR30 38,290 Increased By 517.7 (1.37%)
KSE100 116,754 Increased By 554 (0.48%)
KSE30 36,032 Increased By 125.6 (0.35%)
Life & Style

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after...
Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 11:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after 11 years in the role.

Its statement did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going, though some media outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, have reported that he is moving to LVMH’s Dior.

Conan O’Brien to return as Oscars host in 2026

His move is one of several recent designer changes across major brands in a luxury sector generally experiencing slowing growth.

Dior

