Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

An in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had convened the meeting on Tuesday on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Parliamentary leaders from all political parties along with their representatives as well as cabinet members will also participate in the in-camera meeting.

Meanwhile, sources within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Business Recorder that PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, along with several senior party leaders, advocated for participating in the meeting, with Junaid Akbar suggesting a consultation with jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

However, the PTI core committee decided that the party would attend the meeting due to national security concerns, ultimately choosing to proceed without consulting Imran.

The sources also said that the PTI provided a list of 14 representatives to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, which include Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser and Zartaj Gul.

During the meeting today, the military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee about the security situation.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Secretariat has made strict and extraordinary security arrangements for the meeting.

Entry for all unauthorised individuals has been banned, and all entry cards, including those issued to the media, will be invalid.

In an official statement, the spokesperson further clarified that all forms of recording, videography, and photography within the premises of the Parliament have been prohibited during the meeting.

The spokesperson also emphasised that while the significance of media is acknowledged, cooperation from the media and all relevant stakeholders is requested in the interest of national security.

The meeting has been conveyed after terrorists blew up a railway track and opened fire on Jaffar Express, taking dozens of hostages and battling security forces conducting a rescue operation.

Moreover, terrorists had positioned suicide bombers next to some innocent hostages using them as human shield.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, said it blew up the tracks and “swiftly took control of the train”.

However, in an operation, the security forces killed all 33 terrorists and rescued all the hostages.