AIRLINK 183.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.63%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
CNERGY 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.61%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
HUBC 135.15 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.33%)
HUMNL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
MLCF 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.5%)
PACE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
PIBTL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.6%)
POWER 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
PPL 187.02 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.59%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 36.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.62%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.97%)
TRG 66.62 Increased By ▲ 6.06 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
BR100 12,458 Increased By 125.9 (1.02%)
BR30 38,307 Increased By 534.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 117,001 Increased By 801.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 36,134 Increased By 227.9 (0.63%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2025 11:35am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 11:30am, the currency was hovering at 280.10, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had closed at 280.17.

Internationally, the US dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against the euro and other major peers on Tuesday as investors grappled with the potential economic impact of growing global trade tensions.

Fears that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies could trigger a broader economic slowdown has undermined the greenback amid a string of soggy sentiment surveys.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals, has dropped around 6% from the more than two-year peak of 110.17 hit in mid-January.

It was last at 103.44, struggling to make a decisive move away from a five-month low of 103.21 touched last Tuesday.

The US currency hardly got much support from retail sales data on Monday that showed a modest rebound in February after a revised 1.2% decline in January.

The Fed will also publish new economic projections, which will provide the most tangible evidence yet of how US central bankers view the likely impact of the Trump administration’s policies on the economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed in early trading on Tuesday as global growth concerns, US tariffs and Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks offset increased instability in the Middle East that could impact supply.

Brent futures ticked up 10 cents, or 0.14%, to $71.17 a barrel by 0135 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $67.65 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb exports up 8.42pc to $22.074bn YoY

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 700 points

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Jul-Feb FDI clocks in at $1.6bn, up 41% YoY

New design banknotes: Rs3.4bn paper machine upgrade project awarded to German firm

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Read more stories