AIRLINK 180.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.18%)
BOP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.76 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.5%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
FLYNG 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
HUBC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.23%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
MLCF 59.76 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1%)
OGDC 224.75 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.52%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
POWER 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PPL 187.69 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.96%)
PRL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
SEARL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SSGC 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
SYM 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.22%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (6.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
BR100 12,450 Increased By 117.9 (0.96%)
BR30 38,290 Increased By 517.7 (1.37%)
KSE100 116,811 Increased By 611.4 (0.53%)
KSE30 36,057 Increased By 150.3 (0.42%)
Mar 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Recorder Report Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 10:08am

Bullish momentum prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark index gaining over 700 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 9:25am, the benchmark index was hovering at 116,914.25 level, an increase of 714.66 points or 0.62%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, NRL, PRL, PSO, SNGPL, OGDC, POL, PPL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

In a key development, Business Recorder reported that the delay in reaching a staff-level agreement under the IMF ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) may be due to the prevailing trust deficit, said officials.

Moreover, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a deficit of $12 million in February 2025, against a surplus of $71 million recorded in the same month the previous year, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the C/A posted a recovery from a deficit of $399 million (revised) in January 2025.

On Monday, buying rally continued at the PSX, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the day above 116,000 amid a gain of 663 points.

Internationally, Hong Kong shares rose to three-year highs and led Asian markets higher on Tuesday, as investors turn positive on the outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy and cheered recent data and promises to further support consumption.

The Hang Seng was up 2% in morning trade and its 23% year-to-date gain is easily the largest of any major market.

Short sellers rushed to cover bets against the New Zealand dollar, which is sensitive to China’s consumer via food exports, sending it to a three-month high of $0.5827.

The China-sensitive Australian dollar hit a one-month high just shy of $0.64 and China’s yuan hovered near its strongest levels of the year so far.

On Monday the OECD forecast US President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs will drag down growth in Canada, Mexico and the US while driving up inflation.

Yet China has been an unlikely winner of Trump’s burst of tariffs and cuts to government spending in his first two months in office, as fears of a US slowdown turn investors abroad.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Positivity persists at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting to convene today

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb holds key follow-up meeting with World Bank team

July-Feb 2024-25: More revenue likely by increasing PL by Rs10/litre

NA informed: Trade deficit declines in FY24

Oil prices muted as slowdown worries offset China data, Mideast risks

Israel strikes in Gaza kill at least 200, Palestinian health authorities say

SIFC directs speedy execution of motorway, highway projects

SLA delay: Trust deficit cited as possible cause

Read more stories