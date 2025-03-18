Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 102.27 in February 2025

Read here for details.

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Read here for details.

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Read here for details.

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Read here for details.