AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Business & Finance

Indian rupee continues winning run

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened for the third consecutive session on Monday, helped by dollar sales by exporters and foreign banks, coupled with a broadly softer greenback that hovered near a five-month low against its major peers.

The rupee closed at 86.80 against the US dollar, up 0.2% on the day. The currency rose to a peak of 86.7625, its highest since February 24, before trimming gains.

Other Asian currencies were mostly rangebound, while the dollar index was down 0.2% 103.5, lingering close to a five-month low hit last week.

The rupee was aided by dollar sales by foreign banks and exporters during the session, a trader at a mid-sized private bank said.

Exporters are likely to stay active in the run-up to the end of India’s financial year on March 31, the trader said.

Indian rupee

