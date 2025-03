KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 38.089 billion and the number of lots traded was 45,402.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.618 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.749 billion), COTS (PKR 6.030 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.709 billion), Silver (PKR 1.246 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.023 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 555.203 million), Copper (PKR 328.940 million), DJ (PKR 323.946 million), Natural Gas (PKR 279.885 million), Palladium (PKR 164.249 million), Japan Equity (PKR 52.064 million), Aluminum (PKR 3.723 million) and Brent (PKR 2.760 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR39.830 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025