AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Markets Print 2025-03-18

Gold prices firm

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2025 05:33am

NEW YORK: Gold prices were steady on Monday, sitting just below the $3,000 mark that was finally broken last week, with the focus on trade tariffs and the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $2,987.13 an ounce by 09:29 p.m. ET (1329 GMT), having hit a record high of $3,004.86 on Friday.

US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,994.70. The Federal Reserve will give its new economic projections this week, which will provide the most tangible evidence yet of how US central bankers view the likely impact of President Donald Trump’s policies that have clouded a previously solid economic outlook.

There are “no guarantees” there will not be a recession in the United States, although there could be an adjustment, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

“I expect some consolidation in gold prices…Right now, the market is in a “wait-and-see” mode ahead of the Fed’s decision,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Markets expect the US central bank to hold interest rates on Wednesday, with the next cut in June. Zero-yield bullion is considered a hedge against uncertainty and tends to thrive in a low-interest environment.

Data showed US retail sales rebounded by less than expected in February, signalling moderate economic growth despite import tariffs and federal worker layoffs dampening sentiment. “Should economic data continue to soften and the global tariff war escalate, gold will continue to benefit,” analysts at Heraeus Metals said in a note. Trump, meanwhile, said he plans to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Spot silver fell 1.01% to $33.44 an ounce and palladium was down 0.38% to $961.50, while platinum added 0.3% to $996.45.

