Gold hits new all-time highs

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices touched new historic highs on Monday, as global market moved further close to $3,000 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices reached all-time high of Rs 314,800 per tola and Rs269,890 per 10 grams, up by Rs1,100 and Rs943, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International bullion value hit fresh record levels of $2,997 per ounce, up by $13 while silver was trading at the unchanged $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3,530 per tola and Rs3,026 per 10 grams. Open market may sell gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025