Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 17, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.83 281.98 AED 76.20 76.75
EURO 304.22 306.95 SAR 74.72 75.24
GBP 361.65 364.94 INTERBANK 280.00 280.25
JPY 1.85 1.90
=========================================================================
