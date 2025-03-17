Ministry refutes reports regarding Aurangzeb’s statement on salaries, pensions

The Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a clarification regarding a statement of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb about the revision of salaries and pensions of government employees in the upcoming budget.

The development comes after it was reported that Aurangzeb had hinted in a written response submitted to the National Assembly (NA) that salaries and pensions of government employees would not be increased in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26.

“The finance minister did not make any such announcement or statement,” the Finance Division said.

“The news reports attributing this statement to him are not based on facts.”

There was no mention of revising the pay scales of government employees or their salaries in the finance minister’s speech in the National Assembly today, it added.

“The Ministry of Finance provided a written response to a question raised by an honorable Member of the Assembly, informing the esteemed House of the situation.

The Ministry of Finance informed the House that, at present, the revision of pay scales, salaries, and allowances for federal government employees for the next fiscal year is not under consideration,“ the statement read.