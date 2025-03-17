AIRLINK 180.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
BOP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-10.85%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
HUBC 132.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.7%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.61%)
OGDC 221.38 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.28%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 45.54 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (6.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.96 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (8.85%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
PPL 184.09 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.55%)
PRL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.42%)
PTC 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.55%)
SEARL 101.23 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.65%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SYM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.47%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TPLP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
TRG 60.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministry refutes reports regarding Aurangzeb’s statement on salaries, pensions

  • There was no mention of revising pay scales of govt employees or their salaries in finance minister’s speech in National Assembly today, Finance Division says
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 08:11pm

The Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a clarification regarding a statement of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb about the revision of salaries and pensions of government employees in the upcoming budget.

The development comes after it was reported that Aurangzeb had hinted in a written response submitted to the National Assembly (NA) that salaries and pensions of government employees would not be increased in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-26.

“The finance minister did not make any such announcement or statement,” the Finance Division said.

“The news reports attributing this statement to him are not based on facts.”

There was no mention of revising the pay scales of government employees or their salaries in the finance minister’s speech in the National Assembly today, it added.

“The Ministry of Finance provided a written response to a question raised by an honorable Member of the Assembly, informing the esteemed House of the situation.

The Ministry of Finance informed the House that, at present, the revision of pay scales, salaries, and allowances for federal government employees for the next fiscal year is not under consideration,“ the statement read.

Finance Division ministry of finance federal budget finance ministry Pensions Govt employees Muhammad Aurangzeb Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Salaries and benefits FY26 budget

Comments

200 characters

Ministry refutes reports regarding Aurangzeb’s statement on salaries, pensions

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 116,000 level

Pakistan rejects Indian PM’s terrorism remarks as ‘misleading, one-sided’

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,800 in Pakistan

Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Pak-Afghan jirga agrees to permanent ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Aurangzeb, World Bank discuss 10-year Country Partnership Framework

PM Shehbaz invites US tech giant Afiniti to launch call center in Pakistan

Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America

Read more stories