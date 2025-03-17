AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
BOP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
OGDC 220.70 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (0.97%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.79%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 183.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.48%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
SEARL 100.55 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.94%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.6%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
TRG 60.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MARI (Mari Energies Limited) 640.98 Increased By ▲ 5.83%

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in Spinwam-1 well

BR Web Desk Published 17 Mar, 2025 01:19pm

Mari Energies Limited, formerly known as Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), has discovered further hydrocarbon reserves at the Spinwam-1 exploration well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The listed company, one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Reference our letter No. CA-25-4414, dated February 25, 2025, communicating the discovery of gas and condensate at exploration well Spinwam-1 in the Waziristan Block, KP from the Samanasuk Formation. We are pleased to announce that a 2nd gas and condensate discovery has been made in the Kawagarh Formation at the Spinwam-1 well,” read the notice.

MARI shared that “the well has flowed 20.485 MMSCFD of gas and approximately 117 bbl/day of condensate at a 32/64” choke with a Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 3,431 psig“.

It added that further testing of additional targeted formations is underway to fully evaluate the well’s potential.

“MariEnergies is the operator of the Waziristan Block, holding a 55% working interest, with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Orient Petroleum Inc. as joint venture partners, holding 35% and 10% working interests, respectively,” read the notice.

As per the company’s latest financial results, MARI posted a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs11.17 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (2QFY25), a decline of over 39% year-on-year (YoY) compared to PAT of Rs18.36 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The decline in profit was attributed to lower revenue and higher expenses incurred during the period.

gas reserves PSX energy sector psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan’s energy sector PSX notice PSX stocks Pakistan energy sector hydrocarbon reserves PSX notices Mari Energies PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in Spinwam-1 well

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil prices rise as US vows to keep attacking Houthis

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Read more stories