Japan rubber futures fall on firmer yen, trade war worries

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday on a strengthening yen, while escalating trade measures dampened...
Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 10:25am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday on a strengthening yen, while escalating trade measures dampened the outlook for global markets.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery was down 6.2 yen, or 1.77%, at 343.5 yen ($2.31) per kg, as of 0214 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery fell 210 yuan, or 1.23%, to 16,910 yuan ($2,336.02) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 180 yuan, or 1.3%, to 13,635 yuan ($1,883.60) per ton.

“Global rubber futures ended the week lower across all major exchanges as concerns over a global recession, weaker equity markets, and uncertainties surrounding the Trump administration’s tariffs weighed on sentiment,” Japan Exchange Group said in a report.

Global stock indexes finished on Thursday more than 10% below its February record close after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 200% tariff on European wine and spirit imports.

Japanese rubber futures climb

German carmaker BMW said on Friday it expected tariffs to cost it 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) this year on Trump’s 25% duty on vehicles from Mexico that do not comply with North American trade deal’s rules of origin, including BMWs.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

The yen stuck close to a five-month high, last trading 148.70 yen per dollar.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

In top consumer China, the country’s State Council unveiled on Sunday what it called a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 192.4 U.S. cents per kg, down 2%.

