South Korean shares rise after China unveiled policy steps, Wall Street gains

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Monday after China pledged more policy steps to revive consumption and after Wall Street’s gains. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 36.85 points, or 1.44%, at 2,603.21 as of 03:24 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 5.48% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.61%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.15%.

Hyundai Motor shed 0.45% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.40%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.72% and down 0.23%, respectively.

China’s State Council unveiled on Sunday what it called a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption, featuring measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.

U.S. equities followed European stocks higher on Friday, angling to end a bumpy week on a positive note, although safe-haven gold hit a record high with investors still showing some signs of anxiety about the economic impact of tariffs.

Of the total 944 traded issues, 480 shares advanced, while 392 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 564.5 billion won ($390 million) on the main board on Monday.

South Korean stocks rise after soft US inflation data

The won was quoted at 1,446.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,453.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,447.1 per dollar, up 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,444.6.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 106.63.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 2.605%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.829%.