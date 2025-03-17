India’s equity benchmarks open higher led by financials

India’s benchmark indexes inched higher at the open on Monday, led by financials and tracking gains in Asian peers after China unveiled fresh measures to revive consumption.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 22,492 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the Sensex gained 0.43% to 74,146.6.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. High-weightage financials rose 0.5%, led by a 3.5% jump in IndusInd Bank after the Reserve Bank of India said the private lender’s financial health remained stable.

Indian shares log weekly losses as IT stocks drop

The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.3% each.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday on bargain hunting after their recent decline, which also helped Asian stocks.

Asian markets rose after China on Sunday unveiled a “special action plan” to revive its economy.