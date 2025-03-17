AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.44%)
BOP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-13.75%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.02%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
MLCF 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.51%)
OGDC 219.99 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.64%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PPL 184.70 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (0.88%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.76%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
SEARL 99.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.63%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
SYM 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TRG 60.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
BR100 12,362 Increased By 147.4 (1.21%)
BR30 37,774 Increased By 334.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,205 Increased By 669.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 35,910 Increased By 251.4 (0.71%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks open higher led by financials

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2025 09:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes inched higher at the open on Monday, led by financials and tracking gains in Asian peers after China unveiled fresh measures to revive consumption.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.42% to 22,492 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the Sensex gained 0.43% to 74,146.6.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. High-weightage financials rose 0.5%, led by a 3.5% jump in IndusInd Bank after the Reserve Bank of India said the private lender’s financial health remained stable.

Indian shares log weekly losses as IT stocks drop

The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.3% each.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday on bargain hunting after their recent decline, which also helped Asian stocks.

Asian markets rose after China on Sunday unveiled a “special action plan” to revive its economy.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s equity benchmarks open higher led by financials

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Read more stories