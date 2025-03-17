China stocks flat as market eyes more details on consumption support

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks were roughly flat on Monday as investors assessed a mixed set of economic data while awaiting further consumption-boosting measures that will be announced later in the day.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3%. The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.3%.

China’s industrial output slowed in January-February, while retail sales growth accelerated slightly, in a mixed start for the economy this year as policymakers navigate mounting pressure from U.S. trade tariffs.

China’s State Council unveiled on Sunday what it called a “special action plan” to boost domestic consumption, featuring measures including increasing residents’ income and establishing a childcare subsidy scheme.

Market participants are awaiting a press conference at 0700 GMT on Monday for policymakers to elaborate on the details of these measures.

“Further details remain to be announced, such as the size and scope of much-awaited childcare subsidies, and how local governments could use special local government bonds to destock home inventory,” said UBS economists, led by Zhang Ning, in a note.

UBS expects the Chinese government to ramp up additional policy stimulus throughout 2025 to offset the impact of external shocks, such as additional U.S. tariffs, on domestic imports.

Consumer staples stocks opened up 1% but reversed most gains by midday.

Consumer-related shares led the onshore rally on Friday, after a city in northern China’s Inner Mongolia said that it would offer cash subsidies to couples having children.

Real estate shares jumped 1.1% despite new home prices falling in February.