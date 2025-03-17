AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.44%)
BOP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-13.67%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.93%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 133.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.35%)
MLCF 59.71 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.53%)
OGDC 220.00 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.65%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.29 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.36%)
PIBTL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PPL 184.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.91%)
PRL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 99.23 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.56%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TRG 60.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
BR100 12,362 Increased By 147.4 (1.21%)
BR30 37,774 Increased By 334.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,225 Increased By 688.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,914 Increased By 256.2 (0.72%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 15 and March 16, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 17 Mar, 2025 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan wins bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

Read here for details.

  • ‘Cruel and exploitative’: PPP vows all-out resistance against new net-metering regulations

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Read here for details.

  • PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Automated income tax refund system: FBR fails to implement IHC judgement

KE board set to approve additional write-off claims

Govt urged to withdraw abrupt changes in net metering policy

Read more stories