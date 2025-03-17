Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Read here for details.

Pakistan wins bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

Read here for details.

‘Cruel and exploitative’: PPP vows all-out resistance against new net-metering regulations

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

Read here for details.

PM praises FIA, IB for cracking down on major human trafficking ring

Read here for details.