AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-16

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of 60 percent shareholding of DP World Logistics FZE by National Logistics Corporation (NLC). The Share Purchase Agreement between the parties was reached owing to extensive efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of Pakistan to invigorate economic growth in the country.

National Logistics Corporation (NLC), founded in 1978, is a state-owned entity governed by the National Logistics Corporation Act 2023 under the laws of Pakistan. It operates in the logistics, infrastructure, and transportation sector, providing freight and logistics services both domestically and internationally.

The relevant product market for this transaction has been defined as ‘Road Freight Logistics’, encompassing the transportation of goods and cargo via road networks. Geographically, the relevant market is identified as ‘Pakistan’, given that NLC primarily operates within the country, and the JV will also conduct its operations domestically.

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Following an in-depth analysis of the merger, the CCP determined that the transaction would not lessen competition or create or strengthen a dominant position in the relevant market as defined under Section 2(1) (e) read with Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2010. Therefore, the CCP has authorized the transaction under Section 31 (1) (d) (i) of the Act, as it does not pose any significant competition concerns.

This merger is expected to generate synergies without restricting competition. DWLF’s entry into Pakistan’s logistics market is anticipated to enhance supply chain efficiency rather than create exclusivity concerns. Additionally, no significant concerns arise regarding coordinated effects post-merger, reducing the likelihood of collusion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP NLC SIFC

Comments

200 characters

CCP approves acquisition of 60pc shares of DP WLF by NLC

Cut in power rates: PM to announce package

Published financial statements: SECP asks Takaful operators to disclose Takaful results

Further improving Pakistan-Bangladesh ties agreed upon

Contingent on IMF nod: Power tariff may be cut by up to Rs8/unit

Repatriation of declared assets: PM proposes incentive scheme for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

POL products’ prices: PM chooses to maintain status quo

IHC restrains Dr Mohazzam from working as NEECA MD

Mass April 4 gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh: PPP Sindh Council opposes new canals on River Indus

Rising tide of Islamophobia: Pakistan urges global community to take concrete action

Read more stories