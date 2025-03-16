AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Markets Print 2025-03-16

Gold prices slightly down

Published 16 Mar, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Gold prices-locally and globally - edged lower from record highs on Saturday, as international market slowed down near $3,000 per ounce, traders said.

The yellow metal was selling for Rs313,700 per tola and Rs268,947 per 10 grams, falling from historic high by Rs300 and Rs257, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market lost momentum, inching down by $4 from record levels to $2,984 per ounce while silver was holding firm at $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also stood unchanged at Rs3,530 per tola and Rs3,026 per 10 grams, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

